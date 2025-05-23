Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Norway/OPT: Divesting pension fund a crucial step towards dismantling Israel’s unlawful occupation

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the May 27 conclusion of the Norwegian parliamentary review into a proposal to divest The Government Pension Fund from companies unlawfully operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International said: "Norway's Government Pension Fund is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. The Norwegian government should […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
