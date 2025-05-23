Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From furry friends to fish, turning up the heat helps animals fight germs − how Mother Nature’s cure offers humans a lesson on fever

By Phil Starks, Associate Professor of Biology, Tufts University
Harry Bernheim, Associate Professor Emeritus of Biology, Tufts University
Why do people get fevers when we get sick?

It’s a common misconception that pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2 or the flu, cause fevers. But as biology professors, we know it’s not that simple. Pathogens cause fevers only indirectly.

When your immune system detects harmful microbes, your body raises its internal temperature to create a


© The Conversation -
