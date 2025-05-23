Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gun trafficking from the US to Mexico: The drug connection

By Sean Campbell, Investigative journalist, The Conversation
Topher L. McDougal, Professor of Economic Development & Peacebuilding, University of San Diego
Some of the same people caught illegally trafficking firearms across the border to Mexico are also selling illicit drugs, including fentanyl, meth and heroin.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women health workers in Kerala, India, demand fair wages and recognition of work
~ How abortion laws focusing on fetal viability miss the mark on women’s experiences
~ From furry friends to fish, turning up the heat helps animals fight germs − how Mother Nature’s cure offers humans a lesson on fever
~ Like many populist leaders, Trump accuses judges of being illegitimate obstacles to safety and democracy
~ US solar manufacturers lag skyrocketing market demand
~ In 2025, Tornado Alley has become almost everything east of the Rockies − and it’s been a violent year
~ Split Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma’s Catholic charter school − but future cases could hinge on whether charters are, at their core, public or private
~ US gun trafficking to Mexico: Independent gun shops supply the most dangerous weapons
~ Here’s how we figured the number of guns illegally trafficked from the US across the border to Mexico
~ Ethiopia: Authorities must engage in negotiations with striking healthcare professionals, unconditionally release detained medics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter