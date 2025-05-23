Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do shorter prison sentences make society less safe? What the evidence says

By Daniel Alge, Senior Lecturer in Criminology & Criminal Justice, Brunel University of London
The final report of the Independent Sentencing Review has proposed the most significant reform of sentencing and punishment in England and Wales since the 1990s.

The review, chaired by former Conservative justice secretary David Gauke, calls for a number of changes to address the crisis of overcrowding in prisons. These include using fewer and shorter prison sentences, enhanced opportunities for early release based on good behaviour, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia: Authorities must engage in negotiations with striking healthcare professionals, unconditionally release detained medics
~ Aid teams highlight growing anxiety in Gaza after food is looted
~ Five ways to inspire ocean connection: reflections from my 40-year marine ecology career
~ West Nile virus found in the UK for the first time – what you need to know
~ What’s it like being a raven or a crow?
~ Oscar Wilde’s The Ballad of Reading Gaol is a work of art activism beloved by Banksy
~ View from The Hill: Coalition is being glued together again after crisis week
~ A First Nations writer’s fellowship was withdrawn by Queensland’s government. What’s going on?
~ Michelle de Kretser wins the Stella Prize with a genre-bending questioning of art and expectation
~ Hong Kong activist Anna Kwok’s father is being prosecuted as a form of ‘collective punishment,’ according to rights groups
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter