West Nile virus found in the UK for the first time – what you need to know

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
For the first time, traces of the West Nile virus have been found in mosquitoes in the UK, according to a report published this week by the UK Health Security Agency.

Here’s what you need to know about the virus and the disease it causes.

What is West Nile virus?


West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus first identified in Uganda in 1937. It belongs to the same viral…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
