Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s it like being a raven or a crow?

By Walter Veit, Lecturer, Department of Philosophy, University of Reading
Heather Browning, Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Southampton
Many of us as children may have wondered what’s going on inside the mind of an animal – what are they thinking and feeling? Most animal researchers study science because of their fascination with animals, but for a long time scientific norms made it impossible to even raise the question of animal consciousness without losing scientific credibility.

Fortunately, those days have ended, thanks in large part to pioneering work by scientists such as Donald Griffin, who argued from the 1980s to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia: Authorities must engage in negotiations with striking healthcare professionals, unconditionally release detained medics
~ Aid teams highlight growing anxiety in Gaza after food is looted
~ Do shorter prison sentences make society less safe? What the evidence says
~ Five ways to inspire ocean connection: reflections from my 40-year marine ecology career
~ West Nile virus found in the UK for the first time – what you need to know
~ Oscar Wilde’s The Ballad of Reading Gaol is a work of art activism beloved by Banksy
~ View from The Hill: Coalition is being glued together again after crisis week
~ A First Nations writer’s fellowship was withdrawn by Queensland’s government. What’s going on?
~ Michelle de Kretser wins the Stella Prize with a genre-bending questioning of art and expectation
~ Hong Kong activist Anna Kwok’s father is being prosecuted as a form of ‘collective punishment,’ according to rights groups
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter