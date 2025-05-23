Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A First Nations writer’s fellowship was withdrawn by Queensland’s government. What’s going on?

By Jo Caust, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow (Hon), School of Culture and Communication, The University of Melbourne
The withdrawal of Karen Wyld’s A$15,000 fellowship for a Stolen Generations novel, due to a Gaza-related tweet, is part of a recent pattern.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
