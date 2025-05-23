Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Disaster or digital spectacle? The dangers of using floods to create social media content

By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health and Co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
As extreme weather becomes more frequent in Australia under climate change, so too will attempts to document it – at a risk to ourselves and others.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
