Disaster or digital spectacle? The dangers of using floods to create social media content
By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health and Co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
As extreme weather becomes more frequent in Australia under climate change, so too will attempts to document it – at a risk to ourselves and others.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 23, 2025