The death of Jelena Dokic’s father reveals the ‘difficult and complicated grief’ of losing an estranged parent

By Lauren Breen, Professor of Psychology, Curtin University
Grieving the death of a parent is often considered a natural part of life. But there are added layers of complexity when you had a difficult or estranged relationship.

This week former tennis star Jelena Dokic confirmed the death of her father and former coach Damir, whose verbal, physical and emotional abuse she revealed in 2009 and further detailed in her 2017…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
