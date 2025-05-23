Antarctica has its own ‘shield’ against warm water – but this could now be under threat
By Ellie Ong, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, Monash University
Edward Doddridge, Senior Research Associate in Physical Oceanography, University of Tasmania
Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science, UNSW Sydney
Navid Constantinou, Senior lecturer, The University of Melbourne
The Antarctic Slope Current shields Antarctica from warm waters. But new research shows meltwater is speeding up the current, which could make it more unstable.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 23, 2025