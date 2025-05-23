Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Foreign Agents Law Targets Civil Society, Media

By Human Rights Watch
Abraham Abrego, Director of the Strategic Litigation of the human rights group Cristosal, speaks during a media call in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 21, 2025. Dozens of NGOs in El Salvador rejected the “Foreign Agents Law,” approved by Congress at the request of President Nayib Bukele. © 2025 MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has approved a far-reaching “Foreign Agents” law that grants the government of President Nayib Bukele broad powers to monitor, sanction, and dissolve organizations labeled as foreign agents, Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong activist Anna Kwok’s father is being prosecuted as a form of ‘collective punishment,’ according to rights groups
~ Disaster or digital spectacle? The dangers of using floods to create social media content
~ The death of Jelena Dokic’s father reveals the ‘difficult and complicated grief’ of losing an estranged parent
~ Antarctica has its own ‘shield’ against warm water – but this could now be under threat
~ The TGA has approved donanemab for Alzheimer’s disease. How does this drug work and who will be able to access it?
~ DR Congo: Army-Backed Militias Abuse Civilians in South Kivu
~ Russian political prisoner Grigory Melkonyants’s final speech in court is an ‘Ode to Joy’
~ Deaf President Now! traces the powerful uprising that led to Deaf rights in the US – now again under threat
~ Corroboree 2000, 25 years on: the march for Indigenous reconciliation has left a complicated legacy
~ KiwiSaver at a crossroads: budget another missed opportunity to fix NZ’s underperforming retirement scheme
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter