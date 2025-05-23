Tolerance.ca
DR Congo: Army-Backed Militias Abuse Civilians in South Kivu

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Wazalendo fighter joins residents fleeing from Kibati toward Goma in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 26, 2025. © 2025 Jospin Mwisha / AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – A coalition of Congolese army-backed militias known as the “Wazalendo” have recently committed widespread abuses against civilians in South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. The Congolese government has supported the Wazalendo (“patriots” in Swahili) to fight against the abusive M23, although the extent of the army’s command…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
