Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian political prisoner Grigory Melkonyants’s final speech in court is an ‘Ode to Joy’

By Daria Dergacheva
Grigory Melkonyants, head of an election monitoring group, speaks in court about hope and joy in the times of despair. Next day, he is sentenced to five years in prison


© Global Voices -
