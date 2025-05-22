Half the remaining habitat of Australia’s most at-risk species is outside protected areas
By Michelle Ward, Lecturer, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Hundreds of Australia’s unique species are clinging to life in small patches of habitat. Now researchers have found half of their habitat has no legal protection.
- Thursday, May 22, 2025