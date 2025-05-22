Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Head knocks and ultra-violence: viral games Run It Straight and Power Slap put sports safety back centuries

By Christopher Yorke, Lecturer in sport management, Western Sydney University
Jeremy Sleiman, Lecturer in Sport Management Australian College of Physical Education (ACPE) and Research Assistant, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
A new sport features two men running at each other at full pace before colliding. How is this appealing, considering the concussion risks?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
