NZ Budget 2025: funding growth at the expense of pay equity for women could cost National in the long run
By Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Gay Marie Francisco, Research Fellow, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Mohammad Salimifar, Lecturer in Public Policy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The National Party has always relied on electoral support from women. But that has eroded over time, and pay equity and KiwiSaver changes could hasten the decline.
- Thursday, May 22, 2025