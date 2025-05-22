Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ Budget 2025: funding growth at the expense of pay equity for women could cost National in the long run

By Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Gay Marie Francisco, Research Fellow, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Mohammad Salimifar, Lecturer in Public Policy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The National Party has always relied on electoral support from women. But that has eroded over time, and pay equity and KiwiSaver changes could hasten the decline.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
