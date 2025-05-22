Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda Passes Bill Allowing Military Trials of Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uganda's veteran opposition figure, Kizza Besigye (unseen), is transported inside an Ugandan military police vehicle as he arrives at the Makindye Martial Court in Kampala, on November 20, 2024. © 2024 Badru Katumba / AFP Uganda’s parliament passed a bill on Wednesday allowing civilians to be tried before military courts.The bill – known as the 2025 Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (Amendment) Bill – substantially revises Uganda’s military justice system. If signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni, it will allow military courts to try nonmilitary personnel…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Women protesters are targeted with escalating violence and gender-based reprisals
~ Israelis have a skewed view on extent of Gaza’s hunger plight − driven by censorship and media that downplay humanitarian crisis
~ Golden Dome: An aerospace engineer explains the proposed nationwide missile defense system
~ Head knocks and ultra-violence: viral games Run It Straight and Power Slap put sports safety back centuries
~ NZ Budget 2025: funding growth at the expense of pay equity for women could cost National in the long run
~ New research reveals Australian authors say no to AI using their work – even if money is on the table
~ Ukraine: it’s clear right now there are no serious plans for peace
~ Friday essay: ‘the Boy-Girl’, a crime journalist and a Black activist – meet the radical ratbags of 19th-century Melbourne
~ From peasant fodder to posh fare: how snails and oysters became luxury foods
~ There is a growing number of ‘super-sized’ schools. Does the number of students matter?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter