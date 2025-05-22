Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From peasant fodder to posh fare: how snails and oysters became luxury foods

By Garritt C. Van Dyk, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Waikato
Oysters and escargot are recognised as luxury foods around the world – but they were once valued by the lower classes as cheap sources of protein.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
