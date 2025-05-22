Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is a growing number of ‘super-sized’ schools. Does the number of students matter?

By Emma Rowe, Associate Professor in Education, Deakin University
Earlier this week, The Sydney Morning Herald reported one of Sydney’s top public high schools had more than 2,000 students for the first time, thanks to the booming population in the area.

This follows similar reports of other “super-sized” schools in Victoria,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
