The top Democrats leading the fight against Trump’s agenda
By Fernando Pizarro, Lecturer, Department of Journalism, City St. George's, University of London, City St George's, University of London
The first five months of Donald Trump’s second presidency have been brutal for the Democratic party, which has been almost completely unable to stop his aggressive agenda. In March, CNN polling showed the favourability rating for the Democrats at just 29% – a record low in CNN polls dating back to 1992.
The problem with the Democratic party “isn’t a lack of talent”, says Federico de Jesús, a Democratic strategist and spokesman for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign who I interviewed…
- Thursday, May 22, 2025