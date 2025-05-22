Tolerance.ca
Starmer’s winter fuel allowance ‘U-turn’ sets him on a tricky path with backbenchers and voters

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
The U-turn is a long and, depending on your point of view, honourable or dishonourable tradition in British politics. Now Keir Starmer has been accused of following this tradition after heavily hinting the UK government is reconsidering last year’s decision to deny the winter fuel allowance to millions of pensioners.

As a reminder, the winter fuel payment is a lump sum of £200 or £300 paid to pensioner…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
