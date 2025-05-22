Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Ofcom wants to plug a legal loophole around politicians presenting news

By Stephen Cushion, Chair Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Following a legal battle with GB News, the UK’s media regulator is proposing to tighten its rules on politicians appearing as presenters.

Earlier this year, a judge concluded that Ofcom’s current impartiality guidelines are badly worded, and do not clearly explain to broadcasters when and where politicians can present news or current affairs programming.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Marathon runners rely on family and experts to succeed, while races rely on passionate volunteers
~ The top Democrats leading the fight against Trump’s agenda
~ Golden Dome: what Trump should learn from Reagan’s ‘Star Wars’ missile defence system plan
~ Canada’s skills crisis is growing — here’s how we can fix it
~ NOAA’s 2025 hurricane forecast warns of a busy season – a storm scientist explains why and what meteorologists are watching
~ Heart Lamp by the Indian writer Banu Mushtaq wins 2025 International Booker prize – a powerful collection of stories inspired by the real suffering of women
~ Mary Dorcey: queer Irish poet illuminates a form of sexuality even the law has overlooked
~ Hay fever: why symptoms are so bad this year – and what to do if your usual remedies aren’t working
~ Starmer’s winter fuel allowance ‘U-turn’ sets him on a tricky path with backbenchers and voters
~ Just three nights of poor sleep might harm your heart – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter