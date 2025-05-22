Tolerance.ca
Why a ‘rip-off’ degree might be worth the money after all – research study

By Sean Brophy, Senior Lecturer , Manchester Metropolitan University
Certain university degrees – especially in the arts and humanities – are often maligned as “rip-offs” or “Mickey Mouse degrees”. The argument is that while some degrees lead to high-paying jobs, others offer little financial…The Conversation


