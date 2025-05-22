Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Working women are too often left to deal with endometriosis alone. But big changes could be coming

By Victoria Williams, Research Fellow, University of Surrey
Left unsupported, endometriosis can bring misery for the women who suffer it – and it can damage their careers and workplace wellbeing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Marathon runners rely on family and experts to succeed, while races rely on passionate volunteers
~ The top Democrats leading the fight against Trump’s agenda
~ Golden Dome: what Trump should learn from Reagan’s ‘Star Wars’ missile defence system plan
~ Canada’s skills crisis is growing — here’s how we can fix it
~ NOAA’s 2025 hurricane forecast warns of a busy season – a storm scientist explains why and what meteorologists are watching
~ Heart Lamp by the Indian writer Banu Mushtaq wins 2025 International Booker prize – a powerful collection of stories inspired by the real suffering of women
~ Mary Dorcey: queer Irish poet illuminates a form of sexuality even the law has overlooked
~ Hay fever: why symptoms are so bad this year – and what to do if your usual remedies aren’t working
~ Starmer’s winter fuel allowance ‘U-turn’ sets him on a tricky path with backbenchers and voters
~ Just three nights of poor sleep might harm your heart – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter