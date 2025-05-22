Tolerance.ca
FDA will approve COVID-19 vaccine only for older adults and high-risk groups – a public health expert explains the new rules

By Libby Richards, Professor of Nursing, Purdue University
On May 20, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new stance on who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency said it would approve new versions of the vaccine only for adults 65 years of age and older as well as for people with one or more risk factors for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These risk factors include medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart disease and diabetes.

However, healthy younger adults and children who fall outside…


© The Conversation
