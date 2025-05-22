Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Billions of cicadas are emerging, from Cape Cod to north Georgia – here’s how and why we map them

By Chris Simon, Senior Research Scientist of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
John Cooley, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
Two ecologists explain why a misleading map is worse than no map at all, and how they have worked for years to track the emergences of 13-year and 17-year cicadas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ V. Y. Mudimbe, Congolese philosopher, author of the renowned essay ‘The Invention of Africa’ dies at 83
~ Eight years after arena attack, Manchester bee commercialisation has unsettled some Mancunians
~ A decade after the release of ‘The Martian’ and a decade out from the world it envisions, a planetary scientist checks in on real-life Mars exploration
~ Lifecycle of a research grant – behind the scenes of the system that funds science
~ Young food entrepreneurs are changing the face of rural America
~ At Cannes, decency and dress codes clash with fashion’s red carpet revolution
~ Empathy can take a toll – but 2 philosophers explain why we should see it as a strength
~ Work requirements are better at blocking benefits for low-income people than they are at helping those folks find jobs
~ WHO is finalizing a new treaty that prepares for the next pandemic − but the US isn’t signing
~ M&S cyber-attack: how to protect yourself from sim-swap fraud
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter