Billions of cicadas are emerging, from Cape Cod to north Georgia – here’s how and why we map them
By Chris Simon, Senior Research Scientist of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
John Cooley, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
Two ecologists explain why a misleading map is worse than no map at all, and how they have worked for years to track the emergences of 13-year and 17-year cicadas.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 22, 2025