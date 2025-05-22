Tolerance.ca
Helen Chadwick: Life Pleasures – a rich and witty retrospective that smells like chocolate

By Kerry Harker, PhD Candidate, Feminism and the Visual Arts , University of Leeds
A bubbling Jacuzzi-sized fountain of molten chocolate greets visitors at the entrance to Life Pleasures, a major retrospective of British artist Helen Chadwick at the Hepworth gallery in Wakefield. The piece, named Cacao, was made in 1994, two years before the artist’s sudden death of a heart attack aged just 42.

