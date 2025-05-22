Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-environmentalism is on the rise but it’s full of contradictions

By Alastair Bonnett, Professor of Geography, Newcastle University
Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero goal and hostility to conservation measures and anti-pollution targets are becoming more common. And, as recent election results have shown, these tactics are reshaping politics in Britain and across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ V. Y. Mudimbe, Congolese philosopher, author of the renowned essay ‘The Invention of Africa’ dies at 83
~ Eight years after arena attack, Manchester bee commercialisation has unsettled some Mancunians
~ Billions of cicadas are emerging, from Cape Cod to north Georgia – here’s how and why we map them
~ A decade after the release of ‘The Martian’ and a decade out from the world it envisions, a planetary scientist checks in on real-life Mars exploration
~ Lifecycle of a research grant – behind the scenes of the system that funds science
~ Young food entrepreneurs are changing the face of rural America
~ At Cannes, decency and dress codes clash with fashion’s red carpet revolution
~ Empathy can take a toll – but 2 philosophers explain why we should see it as a strength
~ Work requirements are better at blocking benefits for low-income people than they are at helping those folks find jobs
~ WHO is finalizing a new treaty that prepares for the next pandemic − but the US isn’t signing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter