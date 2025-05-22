Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why gait quality matters as you age

By Helen Dawes, Professor of Clinical Rehabilitation, College of Medicine and Health, University of Exeter
Nancy E. Mayo, Distinguished James McGill Professor, School of Physical & Occupational Therapy, McGill University
Walking is one of the most important things we do for our quality of life. In fact, research shows it contributes more than any other physical activity to how well we live day to day. Yet one in three people over the age of 60 report having some difficulty walking.

As we age, gradual changes in our bodies and health can alter how we walk, often without us realising. But the way we walk, known as our gait…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
