Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccines: why these young Africans are hesitant about them and what might change their minds

By Oluwaseyi Dolapo Somefun, Research associate, University of the Western Cape
Marisa Casale, Extraordinary Professor, University of the Western Cape
Vaccines have proved to be one of the most effective tools in fighting infectious diseases, but convincing people to get vaccinated can be tough. Especially young people.

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, declared by the World Health Organization on 11 March 2020, many countries reported high levels of vaccine hesitancy among younger population groups. Negative healthcare experiences and general distrust of government have cultivated vaccine hesitancy across Africa. Misleading information about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ V. Y. Mudimbe, Congolese philosopher, author of the renowned essay ‘The Invention of Africa’ dies at 83
~ Eight years after arena attack, Manchester bee commercialisation has unsettled some Mancunians
~ Billions of cicadas are emerging, from Cape Cod to north Georgia – here’s how and why we map them
~ A decade after the release of ‘The Martian’ and a decade out from the world it envisions, a planetary scientist checks in on real-life Mars exploration
~ Lifecycle of a research grant – behind the scenes of the system that funds science
~ Young food entrepreneurs are changing the face of rural America
~ At Cannes, decency and dress codes clash with fashion’s red carpet revolution
~ Empathy can take a toll – but 2 philosophers explain why we should see it as a strength
~ Work requirements are better at blocking benefits for low-income people than they are at helping those folks find jobs
~ WHO is finalizing a new treaty that prepares for the next pandemic − but the US isn’t signing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter