Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s honeybush sector must transform from its unjust past: what needs to change

By Sthembile Ndwandwe, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Cape Town
South Africa’s historical honeybush herbal tea farmers were dispossessed of their land during colonialism and apartheid. Steps must be taken to right this wrong.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
