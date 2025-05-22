Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Investigation into executions of civilians in Diafarabé must be conducted urgently

By Amnesty International
The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and Amnesty International condemn the extrajudicial executions of around 20 civilians committed, according to witnesses, by the Malian armed forces (FAMa) accompanied by Dozo militia fighters in Diafarabé, a commune in the cercle of Ténenkou in the Mopti Region. The two organizations are calling on Malian judicial authorities for […] The post Mali: Investigation into executions of civilians in Diafarabé must be conducted urgently appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
