Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s unlikely a magic bullet will ever cure Alzheimer’s – maybe a magic shotgun can

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Alzheimer’s researcher Donald Weaver tells The Conversation Weekly podcast what he’s learnt during more than 30 years of studying the disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Investigation into executions of civilians in Diafarabé must be conducted urgently
~ Global Voices News Quiz: Week of May 19 2025
~ Eight years after arena attack, the commercialisation of Manchester’s bee symbol has unsettled some Mancunians
~ Grattan on Friday: if Ley and Littleproud find a way to cohabit, it will be a tense household
~ Why Meta is in trouble in Nigeria and what this means for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users
~ Why French students are choosing Canada, not the United States, for their North American adventure
~ As the Million Paws Walk takes its last lap, other charity fundraising events face serious challenges
~ Floods, fires and even terrorist attacks: how ready are our hospitals to cope when disaster strikes?
~ The deluge in NSW sounds a warning to rural and regional communities elsewhere
~ Is every nationalist a potential fascist? A historian weighs in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter