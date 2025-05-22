Tolerance.ca
Why Meta is in trouble in Nigeria and what this means for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users

By Tolu Olarewaju, Economist and Lecturer in Management, Keele University
Jagannadha Pawan Tamvada, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Kingston University
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, was recently hit with three fines totalling more than US$290 million in Nigeria. The fines were imposed by Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Nigerian Data Protection Commission and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria. Meta was accused of invasive practices against data…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
