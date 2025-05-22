Why French students are choosing Canada, not the United States, for their North American adventure
By Jeremie Molho, Senior Research Associate, Canada Excellence Chair in Migration and Integration Program, Toronto Metropolitan University
Amin Moghadam, Research Lead Migration and Cities, Toronto Metropolitan University
Emma Bouillard, Researcher, CERC in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
There are five times more French students studying in Canadian universities today than 20 years ago. A study reveals the factors that influence their choices.
- Thursday, May 22, 2025