Human Rights Observatory

As the Million Paws Walk takes its last lap, other charity fundraising events face serious challenges

By Matthew Wade, Lecturer in Social Inquiry, La Trobe University
Catherine Palmer, Professor of Social Sciences & Public Health, Torrens University Australia
Kevin Filo, Professor, Department of Tourism and Marketing, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Nicholas Hookway, Senior Lecturer, Sociology, University of Tasmania
After some 30 years and thousands of wagging tails, the Million Paws Walk takes its final steps, revealing a deeper crisis threatening Australia’s charities.The Conversation


