Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Floods, fires and even terrorist attacks: how ready are our hospitals to cope when disaster strikes?

By Mitchell Sarkies, Senior Lecturer, Horizon Fellow and NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow at the Sydney School of Health Sciences, University of Sydney
Faran Naru, PhD student, Centre for Healthcare Resilience and Implementation Science, Macquarie University
Janet Long, Associate Professor, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
Jeffrey Braithwaite, Professor, Health Systems Research and Founding Director, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
Kate Churruca, Senior Research Fellow in the Centre for Healthcare Resilience and Implementation Science at the Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
Research shows hospital administrators can better plan for how they’d cope if a disaster or terrorist attack impacts a hospital’s ability to function as normal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
