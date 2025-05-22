Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is every nationalist a potential fascist? A historian weighs in

By Xosé M. Núñez Seixas, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Nationalism is typically seen as the preserve of right-wing politics, and it has long been a cornerstone of authoritarian and fascist governments around the world. In democratic countries the term “nationalism” is linked to national chauvinism – a belief in the inherent superiority of one’s own nation and its citizens – but the picture is more complex than it first seems.

For starters, there is little to differentiate patriotism from nationalism except for degree of intensity. Most of us, however, can recognise the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
