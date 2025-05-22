Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Asylum Seekers Expelled to Costa Rica Detail Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants look out the windows of a plane after arriving in Costa Rica on an expulsion flight from the US at Juan Santamaría Airport, in Alajuela, Costa Rica, February 20, 2025.  © 2025 REUTERS/Mayela Lopez (Washington, DC) – The United States should offer to bring back and hear the asylum claims of approximately 200 third-country nationals, including children, who were wrongfully expelled to Costa Rica in February, Human Rights Watch said today. Costa Rica should also refuse future transfers of third-country nationals expelled from the US. …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
