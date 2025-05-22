Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is forecast to fall 262,000 homes short of its housing target. We need bold action

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher and Sustainable Future Lead, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Australia’s plan to build 1.2 million new homes by 2029 is in trouble. A new report by the National Housing Supply and Affordability Council (NHSAC) shows we are likely to miss this ambitious target by a huge margin.

At the current pace, the council forecasts we will fall about 262,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ Budget 2025 at a glance: follow the money here
~ NSW on alert: these maps show the areas at risk of flooding and storms
~ In a flood, first responders balance helping others while their own families are at risk. It’s an impossible choice
~ Too many people with back pain call ambulances or visit the ED. Here’s why that’s a problem
~ Could cold sores increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease? A new study is no cause for panic
~ Rule of Law in Italy Under EU Scrutiny
~ Ukraine: Escalating Russian Attacks on Civilians
~ The pipeline and the protest: Patience Nabukalu and the youth-led fight for climate justice in East Africa
~ The authoritarian playbook: How governments in Georgia, Slovakia and Serbia employ same narratives and tactics against protests
~ ‘Perfect bodies and perfect lives’: how selfie-editing tools are distorting how young people see themselves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter