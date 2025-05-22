Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a flood, first responders balance helping others while their own families are at risk. It’s an impossible choice

By Erin Smith, Associate Professor and Discipline Lead (Paramedicine), La Trobe University
Cameron Anderson, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
As unprecedented flooding inundates towns and leaves residents stranded in parts of New South Wales, local first responders have rescued hundreds of people from floodwaters and rooftops.

Volunteering Australia estimates more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
