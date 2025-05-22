Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Too many people with back pain call ambulances or visit the ED. Here’s why that’s a problem

By Simon Vella, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Christopher Maher, Professor, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Gustavo Machado, Associate Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Around 4 million Australians experience back problems and people are increasingly calling ambulances and presenting to emergency departments to manage back pain.

Yet most of these cases of back pain don’t require emergency care. Back pain is a symptom rather than a disease. When symptoms last more than 12 weeks it is referred to as chronic back pain. The most common form of back pain is


