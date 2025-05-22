Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rule of Law in Italy Under EU Scrutiny

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (L), and Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during a press conference in Lampedusa, Italy, September 17, 2023. © 2023 Riccardo De Luca/European Union A closed-door hearing at the European Parliament last week could have been an opportunity for the Italian government to engage seriously on European Union concerns over the rule of law in Italy and make clear commitments to uphold core EU values. Instead, the government sent lower-level officials to attend, and a leading MEP of Prime Minister Giorgia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
