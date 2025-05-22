Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Escalating Russian Attacks on Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage caused by a Russian large high-explosive missile that hit the corner of an apartment building in Poltava on February 1, 2025, killing 15 civilians and injuring 20. © 2025 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch Russian attacks in Ukraine since January 2025 have killed and injured more civilians than in the same period in 2024.The attacks violated the international law prohibition on indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks. Such attacks, when committed deliberately or recklessly, constitute war crimes under international law.Diplomatic efforts should prioritize…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ Budget 2025 at a glance: follow the money here
~ Australia is forecast to fall 262,000 homes short of its housing target. We need bold action
~ NSW on alert: these maps show the areas at risk of flooding and storms
~ In a flood, first responders balance helping others while their own families are at risk. It’s an impossible choice
~ Too many people with back pain call ambulances or visit the ED. Here’s why that’s a problem
~ Could cold sores increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease? A new study is no cause for panic
~ Rule of Law in Italy Under EU Scrutiny
~ The pipeline and the protest: Patience Nabukalu and the youth-led fight for climate justice in East Africa
~ The authoritarian playbook: How governments in Georgia, Slovakia and Serbia employ same narratives and tactics against protests
~ ‘Perfect bodies and perfect lives’: how selfie-editing tools are distorting how young people see themselves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter