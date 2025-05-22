Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The authoritarian playbook: How governments in Georgia, Slovakia and Serbia employ same narratives and tactics against protests

By Istinomer
In all three countries, governments frame protests as foreign-instigated attempts at a “color revolution.” The tactic is not new, but has resurfaced with renewed intensity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The pipeline and the protest: Patience Nabukalu and the youth-led fight for climate justice in East Africa
~ ‘Perfect bodies and perfect lives’: how selfie-editing tools are distorting how young people see themselves
~ Australia’s knowledge of Russia is dwindling. We need to start training our future experts now
~ Compression tights and tops: do they actually benefit you during (or after) exercise?
~ Bangladesh: Review Laws and Protect Human Rights Standards
~ Vietnam: Macron Should Raise Rights during Visit
~ FDA limits access to COVID-19 vaccine to older adults and other high-risk groups – a public health expert explains the new rules
~ NZ Budget 2025: tax cuts and reduced revenues mean the government is banking on business growth
~ Indian Officials Repress Dissent Following India-Pakistan Hostilities
~ Chechen opposition activist fears deportation to Russia from Kazakhstan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter