Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Review Laws and Protect Human Rights Standards

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of Bangladesh’s paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion or RAB, a unit which is accused of enforced disappearances, stand guard in the capital Dhaka, January 7, 2024. © 2024 Sazzad Hossain / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo (New York) – Recent legislative initiatives by Bangladesh’s interim government risk undermining fundamental freedoms, Human Rights Watch said today. Instead of pursuing its pledge to reform the criminal justice system and bring accountability for serious abuses, the government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is attempting to suppress…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
