Vietnam: Macron Should Raise Rights during Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets Vietnam's President To Lam at the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 7, 2024. © 2024 Eliot Blondet/Abaca/Sipa via AP Photo (Paris) – Vietnam’s recent agreements with the European Union and France committing to human rights reforms have not resulted in improved respect for rights in the country, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron. He is scheduled to visit Hanoi on May 25-27, 2025.In October 2024 in Paris, President Macron and Vietnam’s President To Lam signed a France-Vietnam Comprehensive…


