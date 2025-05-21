Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian Officials Repress Dissent Following India-Pakistan Hostilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indian army officer Col. Sofia Qureshi (L), India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (C) , and Indian air force officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh address a press conference after India carried out missile strikes in Pakistan, in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2025. © 2025 Manish Swarup/AP Photo The attack was “driven by an objective of provoking communal discord,” said India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, following the April 22 killing of 26 Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. “[T]hese designs were foiled,” he said, by the people of India. During the four-day…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ FDA limits access to COVID-19 vaccine to older adults and other high-risk groups – a public health expert explains the new rules
~ NZ Budget 2025: tax cuts and reduced revenues mean the government is banking on business growth
~ Chechen opposition activist fears deportation to Russia from Kazakhstan
~ What does it mean for Biden’s prostate cancer to be ‘aggressive’? A urologic surgeon explains
~ Clownfish shrink during marine heatwaves – new study
~ How outdoor sports can support youth as they navigate climate change
~ Worker-led programs are tackling gender-based violence in supply chains, but they’re at risk
~ The distant dream of owning a home: Canada sees growing inequality in home ownership
~ Drivers of SUVs and pick-ups should pay more to be on our roads. Here’s how to make the system fairer
~ Evidence shows AI systems are already too much like humans. Will that be a problem?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter