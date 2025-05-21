Clownfish shrink during marine heatwaves – new study
By Theresa Rueger, Senior Lecturer in Tropical Marine Biology, Newcastle University
Chancey MacDonald, NERC Independent Research Fellow in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University
Melissa Versteeg, PhD Candidate in Marine Sciences, Newcastle University
As the world contemplates dealing with more extreme temperatures, one coral reef fish has found a novel way to beat the heat: shrinking.
Wanting to know how clownfish cope with changes to their environment, we repeatedly measured 134 wild fish in Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea, during a marine heatwave that started in March 2023 and is part of an ongoing global mass coral…
© The Conversation
