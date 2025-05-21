Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Clownfish shrink during marine heatwaves – new study

By Theresa Rueger, Senior Lecturer in Tropical Marine Biology, Newcastle University
Chancey MacDonald, NERC Independent Research Fellow in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University
Melissa Versteeg, PhD Candidate in Marine Sciences, Newcastle University
As the world contemplates dealing with more extreme temperatures, one coral reef fish has found a novel way to beat the heat: shrinking.

Wanting to know how clownfish cope with changes to their environment, we repeatedly measured 134 wild fish in Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea, during a marine heatwave that started in March 2023 and is part of an ongoing global mass coral…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chechen opposition activist fears deportation to Russia from Kazakhstan
~ What does it mean for Biden’s prostate cancer to be ‘aggressive’? A urologic surgeon explains
~ How outdoor sports can support youth as they navigate climate change
~ Worker-led programs are tackling gender-based violence in supply chains, but they’re at risk
~ The distant dream of owning a home: Canada sees growing inequality in home ownership
~ Drivers of SUVs and pick-ups should pay more to be on our roads. Here’s how to make the system fairer
~ Evidence shows AI systems are already too much like humans. Will that be a problem?
~ E-bikes for everyone: 3 NZ trials show people will make the switch – with the right support
~ Please don’t tape your mouth at night, whatever TikTok says. A new study shows why this viral trend can be risky
~ Truth-telling, originality and shame: your guide to the 2025 Stella shortlist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter