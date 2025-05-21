Tolerance.ca
Evidence shows AI systems are already too much like humans. Will that be a problem?

By Sandra Peter, Director of Sydney Executive Plus, University of Sydney
Jevin West, Professor, University of Washington
Kai Riemer, Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, University of Sydney
What if we could design a machine that could read your emotions and intentions, write thoughtful, empathetic, perfectly timed responses — and seemingly know exactly what you need to hear? A machine so seductive, you wouldn’t even realise it’s artificial. What if we already have?

In a comprehensive meta-analysis, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, we show that the latest generation of large language model-powered chatbots match and exceed most humans in their ability to communicate.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
